Tunisia - The Foreign Exchange Code will soon be amended, said Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, adding that the new finance law will include provisions and measures in favour of young creators.

Speaking on Saturday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah during a ceremony in honour of a group of young people and start-ups who had won awards in the field of innovation and creativity, he added that the government was working to develop the use of international technology cards and support young Tunisians in the global virtual market by developing the foreign exchange code.

The aim is to open up opportunities for trading in digital currencies and virtual assets through global platforms.

Madouri also pointed out that the new finance law includes financial measures in favour of start-ups, adding that the government is working to facilitate these measures, which sometimes prevent start-ups from gaining easy access to financing mechanisms, especially guarantees.

The Prime Minister said that the Government was committed to listening to the needs of young people in all areas of specialisation, including their needs as entrepreneurs and business start-ups.

He added that the government was more determined than ever to fully commit to the knowledge society and to build a coherent economy capable of opening up new horizons for young people in terms of investment and project creation.

The group of young people and start-ups were honoured for their excellence in international competitions and awards in the field of innovation and creativity.

These included the National Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Team, Robotex, the start-ups Aquadeep, Watersec, Enova Robotics and the Green Entrepreneurs programme.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, including those of education, higher education and scientific research, communication technologies, health, employment and vocational training, industry and mining, energy, youth and sport.

