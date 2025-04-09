Tunis: The Agence foncière d'habitation (AFH) will benefit from a preferential price with a 70% discount when acquiring land from the private domain of the state or local communities for urban housing projects, according to a joint decree issued by the Minister of Public Works and Housing and the Minister of State Property and Land Affairs.

The decree was published on Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

This decree establishes the conditions and procedures for the AFH to acquire land from the state or local communities' private domain at the preferential price.

Under the decree, the agency must allocate at least 50% of the plots developed on the acquired land to limited-income groups, as defined in Article 1 of the decree.

For the purposes of this decree, "limited-income categories" refer to individuals whose gross monthly income does not exceed three times the guaranteed minimum wage at the time of plot allocation.

If married, the spouse's gross monthly income must also not exceed three times the guaranteed minimum wage.

Beneficiaries may only receive a plot once and must not own any real estate property, either individually or through their spouse. Additionally, they cannot combine this benefit with similar advantages under other housing schemes.

The AFH is required to apply the 70% discount, as stipulated in Article 1, when setting the sale price of plots for eligible limited-income groups.

