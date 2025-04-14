Tunis: President Kais Saied met Friday with Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar at Carthage Palace to discuss a draft legal text establishing severance benefits for workers dismissed due to economic reasons.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need for a comprehensive framework that breaks with previous legislation to better protect workers' rights, whether laid off either for economic or technical reasons or, as is the case in a number of comparable laws, as a result of technological changes.

He was quoted in a Presidency statement as saying that the State will continue to pursue its social policy, because social stability is the first and natural pre-condition for a fair and equitable development.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).