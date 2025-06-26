AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reaffirmed Jordan’s resilience, despite regional instability and turmoil, reiterating the government’s commitment to reform and development.

Chairing a Cabinet session in Balqa Governorate on Wednesday, Hassan said, ““Despite the difficult conditions and turmoil in the region, we remain strong through our leadership, our people, our army, and our security agencies.”

He said that crises will not deter the government from fulfilling its responsibilities. “We are used to building this nation and pushing forward through the toughest times and circumstances. These crises will never be a justification for delaying our work or serving our citizens.”

Hassan reiterated Jordan’s neutral stance in regional conflicts, stressing the priority of national security. “We are not a party to these conflicts and we will not be. Nothing takes precedence over the security and stability of Jordan and the well-being of its people.”

He warned that regional tensions will continue unless a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue is achieved. “Without that, the region will remain vulnerable to endless crises and conflicts.”

On the situation in war-torn Gaza, the prime minister criticized the international community’s silence and inaction, amid escalating violence. “The world has forgotten Gaza, despite the number of civilian casualties in recent weeks exceeding those of the Iran-Israel war and other recent conflicts.”

He condemned ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, calling for an end brutality and savagery. “Supporting Palestinian steadfastness is the top priority in the coming period.”

Hassan praised His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts, saying “No leader has done more over the past 25 years to rally the international community for the Palestinian cause.”

The premier also said the government is pressing ahead with strategic programmes to ease the impact of regional and global crises, including expanding food and energy security, maintaining supply chains, and supporting affected sectors. He said that a package of additional measures will be announced in the coming weeks.

In Balqa Governorate, Hassan said that the government plans to invest more than JD340 million between 2025 and 2028 in water and sanitation projects across several areas, including Deir Alla, Karameh, and Southern Shouneh. He also highlighted improvements to the long-delayed expansion of Princess Iman Hospital in Maadi, which was completed within seven months following his field visit to the site.

“Field visits are not symbolic. They are about identifying challenges and fixing what needs to be fixed. This is our responsibility.”

On education, Hassan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the learning environment, with a plan to build 100 new schools over the next two years in collaboration with the private sector. “Eighteen schools are under construction this year, seven opening in the next academic year, and 11 in the second semester.”

“The teacher is the foundation of educational development,” Hassan said, pledging to enhance teacher training, support, and dignity.

“King Abdullah has directed the government to double the university quota for teachers’ children from 5 per cent to 10 per cent starting the next academic year. In addition, 1,039 land plots will be allocated for teacher housing across the country, at discounts of up to 50 per cent compared to market value.”

“With the wisdom of our Hashemite leadership, the unity of our people, and the resolve of our institutions, Jordan will remain strong, resilient, and proud.”

