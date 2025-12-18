Egypt - The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is ready to open new markets and expand its presence across the African continent, Chairperson Osama Rabie said on Wednesday, as the authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Namibian Ports Authority to assist in port development and maritime training.

The agreement, signed at the SCA headquarters in Ismailia, aims to exchange expertise and bolster bilateral cooperation in marine construction works and the sale and leasing of marine units. It also covers advanced maritime training through the SCA’s academies.

Rabie affirmed the authority’s readiness for “fruitful and constructive” cooperation, highlighting the SCA’s strategy to expand its projects externally. He noted that the SCA recently succeeded in developing and reopening Libya’s Sirte port after a 14-year closure, citing it as a “successful first step” for external projects with friendly nations.

Nangiola Hamyunela, Chairperson of the Namibian Ports Authority, said the collaboration would support an ambitious development plan for Namibia’s ports, described in the statement as the largest in West Africa.

Hamyunela noted that utilising the SCA’s advanced technology and experience would accelerate development efforts, allowing Namibia to rely on regional capabilities rather than “dependence on foreign expertise and technology transfer from other continents”.

Rabie directed that full support be provided to facilitate the commencement of actual cooperation, pointing to the SCA’s integrated system of shipyards and subsidiaries for marine and logistical services.

The memorandum was signed by Neshat Nasr El-Din, the SCA’s Director of Movements, and Andreas Kanime, CEO of the Namibian Ports Authority. The ceremony was attended by SCA Vice Chairman Ashraf Atwa, board members, and engineer Abdel Hakim Abdel Nasser.

Following the signing, the delegation inspected a lineup of marine units produced by SCA shipyards, visited the floating pontoon and concrete buoy factory at the Canal Harbour and Great Projects Company, and toured the maritime training and simulation academy.

