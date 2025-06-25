The International tax seminar hosted by Crowe Oman, a leading Audit & Advisory firm in the Sultanate shed light on the application of transfer pricing provisions, Base erosion and profit shifting concepts and the Global minimum tax provisions. The event held at the Hormuz Grand Hotel brought together leading tax professionals, banking executives, business leaders, finance managers and enthusiasts for an insightful discussion on the evolving global tax landscape.

Welcoming the participants Dr Davis Kallukaran, Managing Partner, at Crowe Oman, highlighted the growing challenges, tax establishments are facing across borders, emphasizing that “Taxation is no longer just a statutory requirement, but a strategic imperative.” Dr. Davis reiterated the critical role taxation plays in shaping global business decisions, underscoring why understanding its nuances is essential for all stakeholders. He extended a warm welcome to the keynote speakers – Dr. Robert E. B. Peake and Mr. Matthew Moriarty, who later shared their valuable insights on the implications of international taxation. The seminar featured a series of insightful sessions, aimed at enlightening businesses in Oman with the required knowledge to navigate global tax systems effectively.

Dr. Robert Peake opened the discussion by shedding light on the theme of Global Expansion, bringing clarity to the key tax considerations that Omani businesses must navigate when stepping onto the international stage. He emphasized the strategic importance of tax treaties, explaining how they can shape cross-border operations and reduce tax risks. He also highlighted their real-world implications on business structures and profitability, and offered practical insights on how companies can stay compliant across diverse tax jurisdictions.

Mr. Matthew Moriarty followed with an engaging session on the critical relevance of BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) action points. He explained how multinational companies use tax planning strategies to exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules across jurisdictions, making BEPS a global concern. He also delved into OECD methodologies and the Transfer Pricing Arm’s Length Principle and related regulatory frameworks, keeping the audience actively engaged with practical examples and discussions. He outlined the objectives and recent developments under Pillar One, and shed light on the far-reaching impact of Pillar Two’s Global Minimum Tax. He concluded his session by examining how the rapid growth of the digital economy is transforming business dynamics in Oman, offering thought-provoking perspectives on the future of tax in a digitalized world.

The seminar concluded with an engaging Q&A session, sparking insightful dialogue on tax strategies. Mr. Antony Kallukaran, Partner – Tax Advisory Services, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the distinguished speakers and participants for making the International Tax Seminar a meaningful success.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

