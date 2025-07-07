Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) announced the referral of 13 companies to the Public Prosecution. This action came after these companies were implicated in tax evasion amounting to roughly QR36 million.

The referral of these companies, throughout the first half of 2025, is the result of detailed investigations conducted by the GTA's competent units, working alongside relevant government authorities.

These investigations uncovered significant tax irregularities, including instances where the companies intentionally concealed their true earnings.

This measure comes as part of the GTA’s commitment to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, specifically the pursuit of financial stability through enhanced tax system efficiency and universal adherence to responsibilities by all economic actors.

The GTA said the action was essential for the protection of public resources and the attainment of tax justice, and that the ongoing effort to combat tax evasion is integral to diversifying income resources by cultivating a resilient and sustainable financial system that underpins economic diversification and bolsters the state's ability to fund extensive development projects and realize balanced economic growth.

In clarifying the matter, the General Tax Authority confirmed that the companies referred to the Public Prosecution are officially registered in Qatar.

It further stated that the necessary legal measures have been taken against these entities, in line with the provisions of the Income Tax Law (Law No. 24 of 2018), which explicitly criminalizes fraudulent activities and tax evasion.

Consequently, the General Tax Authority urged all taxpayers to adhere to the legally mandated deadlines for submitting transparent and accurate tax returns.

It also emphasizes its ongoing commitment to combat tax evasion, a financial offense with detrimental effects on the national economy, and to apply tax laws equitably to all. These efforts aim to enhance the business environment and contribute to sustainable development in the State of Qatar.

The General Tax Authority, through its various departments, affirmed it will continue to work towards fostering a stronger culture of voluntary compliance and building greater public trust in the tax system, with the goal being to increase compliance rates, reduce evasion, and thereby prevent legal repercussions.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

