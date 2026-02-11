Muscat – Governors highlighted development and investment projects in their respective governorates at the Together Forward Forum, underscoring growing momentum in food security, renewable energy, logistics and agriculture. The forum was held on February 8 and 9 in Muscat.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Musallam Jadad al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, informed that the governorate is moving ahead with projects in transformative industries, logistics services and renewable energy. The ACME green hydrogen project in Duqm is now 50% complete.

Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, said investments in food security projects in the governorate have increased to RO62mn. He stressed the importance of providing integrated services to support the growth and long-term sustainability of these ventures.

In North Batinah, Governor Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi announced plans for a major food security initiative – establishment of an agricultural city in Saham covering 6mn sqm. The project is being coordinated with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

Masoud bin Saeed al Hashemi, Governor of South Batinah, stated that the Barka Port project has been awarded to an investor and is currently under construction, while a tender has been floated for investment in Musannah Port.

Mahmoud bin Yahya al Dhahili, Governor of North Sharqiyah, said the governorate has expanded cultivation land to 11,000 acres over the past three years and issued 596 licences for high-quality agricultural projects.

The announcements reflect continued efforts to diversify the economy, boost food security and attract investment across the governorates.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

