Muscat – The Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority launched a programme called Imkan Plus on Tuesday in cooperation with the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED). It is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of national talent in the projects and construction sector.

The programme targets Omani engineers working in contracting and engineering consultancy firms registered with ASMED, with a focus on strengthening project and contract management skills in line with modern professional practices. It seeks to improve project execution quality, raise spending efficiency and reduce change orders.

Running over five months, the programme will be delivered in six-week cycles for each cohort. It will adopt a blended learning approach that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application, while emphasising both technical and analytical skills in project execution and monitoring. The goal is to equip engineers with the tools needed to address challenges across the project lifecycle and apply their learning to ongoing national projects.

Imkan Plus builds on a series of training programmes previously launched by the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority to qualify national talent in the management of government projects and contracts.

Abdullah bin Saif al Hosani, Director of Imkan Plus, said the programme targets national companies operating in contracting, civil and architectural engineering, and engineering consultancy.

He noted that more than 7,200 companies were registered with ASMED in the construction and engineering consultancy sector in 2025. Of these, 1,380 companies specialising in construction – 19% of the total – are specifically targeted under the programme, reflecting the scale of the sector and the importance of workforce development.

Hosani said the programme includes a comprehensive assessment framework to measure participants’ knowledge and skills. Results of other earlier programmes recorded a success rate of 89%, demonstrating the effectiveness of combining theoretical and practical training.

He added that Imkan Plus will follow a defined timeline and include periodic post-completion follow-ups as part of an integrated training plan. Participants will receive certificates upon completion, while top performers will be awarded certificates of excellence.

According to Hosani, the programme will play a direct role in strengthening governance in project management and clarifying roles and responsibilities among contracting parties, thereby improving adherence to timelines and technical standards.

He said the initiative also supports local content objectives by empowering national firms, generating tangible added value for the economy and enhancing the confidence of government entities in local implementing companies.

