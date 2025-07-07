Egypt - Contact Creditech, the digital consumer finance arm of Contact Financial Holding, has announced a strategic partnership with Kashier, one of Egypt and the Middle East’s leading online payment gateways.

The collaboration will see the integration of ContactNow’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service into Kashier’s platform, expanding the availability of flexible digital financing options for consumers across Egypt.

The partnership is a significant milestone in ContactNow’s digital growth strategy, aimed at enhancing customer experience through seamless, tech-driven financial solutions. As consumer demand increases for smarter, more convenient payment alternatives, this move positions both companies at the forefront of Egypt’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

“Partnering with a leading digital payments provider like Kashier is an exciting step forward,” said Ahmed El Moselhy, Business Director at Contact Now. “This partnership reflects our vision of delivering innovative financing solutions. By integrating BNPL services, we aim to strengthen our market presence and reach new customer segments in line with evolving market dynamics and changing customer needs.”

The integration enables Kashier merchants to offer ContactNow’s installment-based payment system at checkout, providing customers with more purchasing power and flexible repayment options. It also supports Contact’s broader mission to promote financial inclusion and empower consumers with accessible financial tools.

Khaled Raslan, Founder and CEO of Kashier, emphasized the value of the collaboration: “Our goal at Kashier has always been to help businesses grow by offering cutting-edge payment solutions. Partnering with ContactNow, a market leader in consumer finance, allows us to bring even more value to our merchants and their customers by making financing more accessible and frictionless.”

The ContactNow app offers a diverse range of digital financing products tailored to everyday needs, contributing to the wider shift toward cashless transactions and digital financial empowerment in Egypt.

This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and supporting Egypt’s broader digital transformation agenda.

