Oman is on the cusp of a significant shift in its tax landscape with the introduction of a personal income tax (PIT). This move, a first for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, aims to diversify the country's revenue streams and reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

The introduction of personal income tax in Oman is a strategic move to diversify revenue streams and address economic challenges. While it may present some challenges, it also reflects Oman's commitment to aligning its tax regime with global standards and fostering economic growth.

The Personal Income Tax Law, as per Royal Decree No 56/2025, consisting of 76 articles distributed across 16 chapters, stipulates a 5 per cent tax on the taxable income of natural persons whose gross annual income exceeds RO 42,000, derived from specific income types as defined by the law.

The law also includes deductions and exemptions accounting for social considerations in the Sultanate of Oman, such as education, healthcare, inheritance, zakat, donations, primary housing and other factors.

The Tax Authority said that the Personal Income Tax Law complements the tax system in line with Oman’s economic and social conditions and aligns with the role assigned to the Tax Authority. It also contributes to the objectives of 'Oman Vision 2040' by diversifying income sources and reducing reliance on oil revenues, with targets of 15 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 18 per cent by 2040.

Additionally, the tax aims to promote wealth redistribution among societal segments, enhancing social justice, while supporting the state budget and specifically financing part of the social protection system.

The implementation follows an in-depth study assessing its economic and social impact, with approximately 99 per cent of Oman's population expected to be exempt. The executive regulations of the law will be issued within a year of its publication in the Official Gazette. An electronic system has been developed to promote voluntary compliance, linked with relevant departments for accurate income calculation and verification.

The initial plans for an income tax were announced in 2020. The draft proposals suggested a tax rate ranging from 5 per cent to 9 per cent for Omani citizens and expatriates. However, the implementation date has been repeatedly postponed.

The Tax Authority has also strengthened its workforce through specialised training programmes in line with the tax implementation requirements. Additionally, guidance manuals for natural and legal persons will be published according to a predetermined schedule.

Oman's move to introduce a personal income tax sets it apart from other GCC countries, which currently do not have a personal income tax.

While Oman is introducing a personal income tax, it already has a corporate tax framework in place.

The standard income tax rate for businesses is 15 per cent. However, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) meeting specific criteria can benefit from a reduced tax rate of 3 per cent. Special provisions apply to the petroleum sector, with a tax rate of 55 per cent.

