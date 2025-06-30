KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday the issuance of a decree introducing the executive regulations for the law on taxing multinational enterprise (MNE) groups marking a key step in the country's economic reform and commitment to fiscal balance and revenue diversification.

In line with Kuwait Vision 2035, The Ministry said in a statement, the new decree (No. 55 of 2025) issues the executive regulations for Law No. 157 of 2024, which addresses the taxation of MNE groups. It introduced the Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) in compliance with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Pillar Two requirements.



The Ministry said the regulation clarifies the law's provisions, outlines implementation procedures, and promotes transparency in accordance with international standards.



Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Eng. Nora Al-Fusam, stated that this regulation is pivotal for creating a fair investment environment and enhancing tax justice. It reflects Kuwait's effort to diversify income away from oil dependency, the statement continued.



She added that expected annual revenues from the tax could reach around 250 million Kuwaiti Dinars, helping build a resilient and sustainable economy.

The Ministry also plans to hold awareness workshops soon to explain the law and its executive regulations to the concerned parties.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).