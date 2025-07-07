Out of a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation with various partners in the region, Bank Muscat and Meethaq Islamic Banking convened with the Securities Commission of Malaysia at the Bank's headquarters in Airport Heights. The meeting was attended by a number of officials and employees from both institutions. This collaborative effort aims to exchange valuable experiences in investment and to stimulate the flow of investments through the development of innovative financial products, leveraging Malaysian expertise in managing securities, investment funds, and other mutual interests.

During the meeting, the initiatives undertaken by Bank Muscat and Meethaq Islamic Banking to support the Omani capital market were thoroughly reviewed. Discussions also revolved around the potential for joint cooperation with the Securities Commission of Malaysia, focusing on knowledge and experience sharing in ensuring the efficiency and safety of capital markets, protecting investor interests, promoting market growth, and developing as well as implementing effective Islamic finance strategies.

The meeting represents a significant advancement in fortifying relations between the financial sectors of the Sultanate of Oman and Malaysia, contributing to regional development and fostering long-term partnerships. It aligns with Bank Muscat and Meethaq Islamic Banking's ongoing efforts to reinforce their presence in the regional market and provide integrated financial services tailored to the needs of investors and beneficiaries in the Sultanate of Oman.

Bank Muscat is dedicated to delivering innovative and personalized financial solutions for individuals and businesses, to help them achieve their strategic objectives. The Bank has successfully transformed the business landscape by embracing digital transformation strategies and leveraging the latest technological advancements to serve its customers. It has launched a comprehensive platform for executing banking transactions, offering a wide array of services, including clearing payment transactions, liquidity management, and international trade services. Furthermore, the Bank plays a pivotal role in offering customized investment solutions that encompass equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity investments.

In the realm of Islamic banking, Meethaq delivers a complete suite of banking services and solutions to individual and corporate customers, which includes personal financing such as working capital financing, project financing, and term financing, in addition to a range of commercial services. Meethaq also provides investment solutions based on Wakala and Mudaraba concepts and investment sukuk, besides the opportunity to invest in the Sharia-compliant Meethaq Fund shares, offering exceptional investment solutions.

