MUSCAT: As part of its commitment to achieving significant milestones in the Islamic banking sector, the ahli islamic Money Market Fund has announced that its managed assets have surpassed the RO 50 million mark, just one year after its launch. The fund also achieved an annualized return of +5.1% during the first 12 months of operations, generating a net profit of RO 861,417 for 2024. These results reflect the confidence investors have placed in the Fund and the appeal of its Sharia-compliant investment strategy.

Hanaa Mohammed al Kharusi, Senior General Manager - Wholesale Banking, stated: "At ahlibank, we take pride in the success of the ahli islamic Money Market Fund, which has exceeded RO 50 million in assets in its first year. The fund has maintained stability with low volatility, contributing to steady returns, in addition to its commitment to ethical financial practices. Furthermore, we are proud that our investor base is well-diversified, comprising both institutional and individual investors, which highlights the fund’s broad appeal and reliability. This achievement reflects the excellence and innovation embraced by the bank and underscores its ability to provide secure, advanced investment solutions that meet the needs of our customers, balancing strong returns with limited risks, further reinforcing our position as a leading financial institution in the region.”

Echoing the same, Noora Sabah Jawad Sultan, Chairperson - ahli islamic Money Market Fund, said: "At ahli islamic, we take pride in the performance of this exceptional fund, which stands out due to its unique structure. This fund provides an attractive alternative to demand deposit accounts, offering investors high liquidity and a flexible solution for managing their financial allocations in bank deposits. Moreover, the fund focuses on investing in high-credit-rated market instruments, ensuring that investors' funds are exposed to securities of investment-grade quality, thereby enhancing the achievement of optimal risk-adjusted returns, in line with the highest banking standards.”

