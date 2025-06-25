AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday said that 67.5 per cent of government services have been digitised so far, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise public service delivery and enhance digital access for citizens.

In a statement to Al Mamlaka TV, the ministry said that 1,621 services out of a total of 2,400 targeted services have been fully digitised, adding that the ministry expects the digitisation rate to reach 80 per cent by the end of 2025, in line with its strategic goals.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samara has previously said that the ministry aims to achieve 100 per cent digitisation of all government services by the end of 2026.

As part of the broader digital transformation strategy, the ministry highlighted progress in activating digital identities through the government’s “Sanad” application. According to the latest figures, 1.76 million digital IDs have been activated to date.

When asked about services available via the Sanad app, the ministry clarified that while 1,621 services have been digitised in total, only 513 are currently accessible through the app. The remaining services can be accessed through the respective websites of government institutions.

Launched in February 2020 as part of the fifth executive package of the government's economic programme, the Sanad app was designed to support e-government services and improve the business environment. The app has since undergone several updates to address early technical challenges.

Sanad enables users to access services using a unified username and password, eliminating the need for multiple credentials across different platforms. Activating the digital ID can be done at Sanad service stations or via bank-supported mobile apps, which allow users to complete the process remotely.

The ministry noted that the Public Sector Modernisation Plan includes a goal of reaching 3.5 million activated digital IDs and fully automating all government services by 2025.

