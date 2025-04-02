TUNIS: A small Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, convened on Friday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah to review key priority measures aimed at stimulating the economy and creating jobs—particularly for unemployed university graduates.

The Cabinet also discussed ways to improve citizens' living conditions, support the domestic private sector, boost investment's contribution to growth, strengthen food sovereignty and water security, and accelerate digital and energy transitions.

A statement from the Prime Ministry indicated that the meeting included discussions on a detailed timeline specifying deadlines for implementing all agreed-upon measures and projects.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the critical nature of the current phase and the challenges at both national and global levels necessitate further urgent, practical measures to stimulate economic activity in the coming period.

She stressed the importance of adhering to a strict implementation schedule, which will be continuously monitored.

Zenzri called for prioritising measures that enhance economic performance, preserve the institutional framework, and adapt legislative and regulatory structures to ongoing changes.

She also highlighted the need to increase growth rates, center state policies and upcoming projects around social welfare, and leverage all available resources to achieve these goals.

She further underscored the importance of strengthening coordination and ensuring seamless collaboration among all ministries and public institutions to overcome obstacles, resolve pending issues, and unblock stalled projects.

This approach will help create new opportunities for youth, encourage innovative ventures, and foster a competitive economic environment that moves away from rent-seeking practices while facilitating market access, she noted.

