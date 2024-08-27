Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy has issued several ministerial decrees revoking the licenses of 36 travel agencies that violated the laws regulating the Hajj and Umrah trips, as per an official statement.

These agencies illegally sent citizens to perform Hajj rituals during this season on personal visit visas that do not allow holders to perform Hajj.

This action is a violation of the regulations and procedures in force in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

On June 23rd, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered revoking the licenses of 16 travel agencies and referring their managers to public prosecution for illegally facilitating pilgrims’ travel to Makkah.

