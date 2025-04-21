MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Directorate has announced the start of enforcement of Hajj 1446 entry regulations, requiring all residents seeking to enter the holy city of Makkah to obtain official permits from the relevant authorities starting Wednesday, 25 Shawwal 1446 (April 23, 2025).



According to the directive, residents without the required permits will be turned back at the security checkpoints leading into Makkah.



The enforcement aims to regulate access to the Holy Capital during the Hajj season and ensure smooth movement and security for pilgrims.



Public Security emphasized that vehicles and residents not holding a valid entry permit — whether for work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a residence permit registered in Makkah, or an official Hajj permit — will be denied entry and redirected to their point of origin.



Entry permits for Makkah during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the “Absher Individuals” platform and the “Muqeem” portal, in coordination with the unified digital platform for Hajj permits, “Tasreeh.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).