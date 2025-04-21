MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that all individuals intending to perform Hajj during the 1446 AH season must obtain an official permit through the “Nusuk” platform, in technical integration with the unified digital platform for Hajj permits, “Tasreeh.”



The ministry emphasized that compliance with regulations is essential to safeguard the safety and well-being of pilgrims and to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj experience.



In an official statement, the ministry stressed that no type of visa — other than the official Hajj visa — grants its holder the right to perform Hajj. It warned that attempting to undertake the pilgrimage without a valid Hajj permit constitutes a violation of Hajj regulations.



The ministry also cautioned against fraudulent Hajj campaigns promoted through misleading advertisements on social media platforms, offering unauthorized accommodation and transportation services within the holy sites. It urged the public to report such violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern Province regions, 999 in other regions, or by reporting deceptive ads to local authorities in any country.



In preparation for the Hajj season, the ministry further announced that the final deadline for Umrah visa holders to depart the Kingdom is Tuesday, 1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 AH (April 29, 2025).

