RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced its readiness for the Hajj season 2025, launching a range of contributions, initiatives, and services aimed at enhancing the experience of pilgrims in accordance with the leadership's directives.



Key efforts include streamlining the process of temporary work permits for Hajj through the "Ajeer" portal, as well as issuing Hajj and Umrah work visas to support businesses employing seasonal workers during Hajj. Additionally, efforts will be made to increase inspection visits to ensure compliance with the Labor Law and its regulations.



Social services in the holy sites will offer family counseling, social support, and well-supervised children's hospitality centers staffed by qualified individuals. Furthermore, the ministry is promoting volunteer work such as receiving pilgrims at border crossings, offering assistance in the holy sites and the Grand Mosque, aiding the elderly and individuals with disabilities, and distributing meals and water.

