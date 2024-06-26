MADINAH — The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced the completion of the departure of all the guests of the Program of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz for Hajj, Umrah and Visit.



The number of guest pilgrims reached 3,322 from 88 countries around the world after the departures of 1,000 pilgrims who were hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques within the initiative to host families of martyrs and injured people from the Gaza Strip to perform Hajj this year.



This is amid an integrated system of services provided by the Ministry that facilitated and made it easier for the guests to perform the rituals, and with services provided by the wise leadership that contributed to their performing the rituals in an atmosphere of safety, security, ease, and reassurance.



The Ministry completed the procedures for the guests’ departure to their homelands via Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah after a successful Hajj trip that also included cultural and scientific events and visits to several landmarks in Makkah and Madinah.



A number of guest pilgrims from different countries extended their thanks to the Saudi leadership for this generous royal gesture that enabled them to perform the Hajj with ease.



They also extended their thanks to the Ministry, headed Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, General Supervisor of the General Secretariat of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program, who was able to produce the program for Hajj in a distinguished manner and provide all means of comfort to the guests so that they could devote themselves to worship.

