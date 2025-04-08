JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 29, as the last date for the Umrah pilgrims to leave Saudi Arabia. This is in preparation of the annual Hajj season which begins on Dhul Qada 1.



In a statement, the ministry said that Shawwal 15, corresponding to April 13, is the last date for the pilgrims to enter the Kingdom for performing Umrah.



The ministry emphasized that overstaying this date is a violation subject to legal penalties. It urged individuals as well as Umrah service providing companies and establishments to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the departure of pilgrims within the specified times.



The ministry warned that any delay in departure after the specified date will be considered as a violation. Failure to report the overstaying of pilgrims by companies and establishments may result in maximum fines of SR100,000, in addition to legal action against the violators.

