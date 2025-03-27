Doha, Qatar: A wide array of exciting events and activities has been announced to take place throughout the country in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

To further enhance the festive spirit, several locations across Qatar will also host spectacular fireworks displays, adding to the joy and excitement of the occasion.

Here are some of the places where you can witness fireworks shows:

Al Bidda Park

Date: From the first day of Eid Al Fitr for four (4) days

Time: 8pm

Location: Al Bidda Park

Al Wakra Old Souq

Date: From the first day of Eid Al Fitr for four (4) days

Time: 8pm

Location: Al Wakra Old Souq - Sea Side

Lusail Boulevard

As part of the Lusail Sky Festival, a fireworks display synchronised with music and light effects will also take place at the venue.

Date: April 3-5, 2025

Event time: 4pm - 10pm

Location: Al Saad Plaza, Lusail

The fireworks displays scheduled at these locations will be a dazzling addition to the exciting events happening across the country, offering visitors, families, and friends, a festive atmosphere to enjoy and celebrate together.

If you haven't decided where to go in Qatar during the holidays, The Peninsula has curated the ultimate Eid Al Fitr 2025 activities guide to serve as your handy roadmap during the celebrations. Read here.

We have also prepared a list of must-visit spots to help you prepare for Eid celebrations such as where to purchase gifts, sweets, clothes, perfumes, and home decors. Read here.

If you are travelling during the holidays, the Hamad International Airport has also issued an essential advisory to ensure a smooth travel experience during the Eid rush.

The Peninsula Newspaper