Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, expects a significant increase in outbound travel during the Eid al-Fitr break.

QIC’s internal analysis of travel insurance purchasing behavior indicates a 50% increase in the number of outbound travelers who have already purchased travel insurance from QIC for their trips during the Eid holiday period until the end of the first week of April 2025, compared to the Eid al-Fitr holiday in 2024.

Europe is the preferred destination among QIC policyholders this Eid, with over 55% considering at least one of the 29Schengen countries. Poland is the top trending Schengen destination this Eid, followed by France, Germany, Croatia, and Portugal. Outside the Schengen zone, the United Kingdom remains the preferred destination for QIC-insured travelers this Eid.

As for visitors arriving in Qatar this Eid, QIC’s data shows that nationals from Saudi Arabia, India, Algeria, Turkey, and the United States are among the top purchasers of travel insurance for visiting Qatar this Eid, including both inbound travel insurance and QIC’s mandatory visitors’ health insurance.

Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC’s Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said: “The Eid al-Fitr break is a preferred travel period for many citizens and residents of Qatar, and an ideal occasion for international visitors to come and experience Qatar’s festive celebrations during this joyous time. At QIC, we take pride in offering a diverse range of insurance plans that cater to every traveler segment, ensuring worry-free journeys for everyone. Our travel insurance solutions are carefully designed to protect travelers against unexpected financial burdens, and we are confident that Qatar-based travelers and international visitors will once again enjoy worry-free trips this Eid with QIC.”

QIC offers a range of travel insurance plans, including the Worldwide Plan, which provides coverage for medical emergencies, flight delays, and lost luggage and passports during global travel. The Fly Europe Plan provides up to $50,000 in medical coverage for Schengen and other European countries, while the Regional Plan covers travel accidents, medical expenses, and legal costs for trips to the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the GCC.

