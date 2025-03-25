RIYADH — The Jeddah Transport Company announced Monday a special Eid Al-Fitr discount on sea taxi fares, reducing ticket prices to SR25.

The discounted fare is available from March 23 to April 3 on the sea taxi route connecting the Jeddah Yacht Club and the Historic Jeddah District.



Previously, fares during Ramadan ranged between SR25 and SR50. Children under the age of 10 can ride free of charge.



Jeddah’s sea taxi service launched its trial phase on March 6, initially linking the Yacht Club, the Historic District, and Sharm Obhur. It currently operates between the Yacht Club and the Historic District.



The project is part of a broader initiative to improve transportation infrastructure and promote maritime tourism in the city.



Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki previously announced plans to develop 20 modern sea taxi stations, with a total capacity of 29,000 passengers daily.



The stations aim to enhance connectivity between Obhur’s waterfront and Jeddah’s central and northern districts, helping to ease road congestion.

