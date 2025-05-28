TABUK — Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that Standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6 will be the first day of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Supreme Court announced that Wednesday, May 28, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah, the month during which Hajj takes place. The top court made the announcement following the sighting of the crescent moon of Dhu Al-Hijjah in the Kingdom.



The Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court took this decision after holding a session on Tuesday evening and reviewing the testimonies submitted by a number of witnesses with regard to the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Dhul-Hijjah.



The Supreme Court prayed God to enable the pilgrims perform their rituals of Hajj in ease and comfort and accept from them, as well as to preserve the security, stability, and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

