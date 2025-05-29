RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Wednesday that there will be four-day Eid Al-Adha holidays for workers in the private and non-profit sectors. The holidays will start on the Arafat Day on Thursday, June 5, and will end on Sunday, June 8.



The ministry emphasized the necessity of taking into account the cases of overlap stipulated in Article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labor Law to ensure that the holiday is implemented in accordance with the approved regulations.



Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that Standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6 will be the first day of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations.



The Supreme Court announced that Wednesday, May 28, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah following the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening.

