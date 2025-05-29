RIYADH - The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for slaughterhouses across Saudi Arabia effective from Wednesday, Dhul Hijjah 1, on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Al-Adha celebrations.



The ministry stated that the service aims to save time for beneficiaries, as well as to enhance occupational safety and health, improve the quality of services provided, and regulate the work of slaughterhouses.



According to the ministry, the service enables beneficiaries, whether individuals, butcher shop owners, companies, or catering contractors, to save time and effort by allowing them to pre-book by choosing the appropriate day and time to attend the slaughter of various types of livestock without experiencing overcrowding and long waits at the slaughterhouse.

