DUBAI – In a humanitarian initiative reflecting the values of tolerance and social solidarity in the UAE, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., has released all inmates involved in rental disputes in Dubai.

As part of this initiative, 86 inmates, who were detained over rent-related financial claims and judicial rulings issued by the centre, have been released following the settlement of their outstanding financial claims totalling over AED6.8 million. This step aims to ease the burden on affected families and alleviate the suffering of those struggling with rental disputes.

The initiative is in line with the UAE's humanitarian approach, and its commitment to supporting those in need, enhancing family stability, and enabling individuals to overcome financial crises. It also reflects the leadership’s focus on fostering social responsibility, promoting social stability, and supporting charitable efforts that contribute to improving quality of life.

Judge AbdulQader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, commended this humanitarian initiative, expressing his sincere gratitude to the Establishment for their generous support. He said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est. for their generous support for this initiative that reflects the values of tolerance and generosity instilled by our leadership. This initiative sets an exemplary model for solidarity and cooperation across all sectors of society. It reaffirms our commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration of the released individuals into society, ensuring they have an opportunity to start a new life.

He also emphasised the continuous efforts of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center to review cases thoroughly and apply judicial standards while also considering humanitarian aspects, ensuring a balance between the rights of tenants and landlords. “This initiative is a significant boost to our efforts to provide support to the underprivileged in accordance with the spirit of both law and humanity, while ensuring the rights of all parties. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and institutions to enhance social justice and provide transparent, people-centred services,” he added.

Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., stated that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Establishment has consistently participated in and contributed to key initiatives that promote community security, family stability, and social development. “This reflects our commitment to the principles of solidarity and cooperation and to providing support to vulnerable segments of society. We work closely with government entities to deliver essential support that improves lives and strengthens the social fabric.”

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the Establishment’s support to release all inmates involved in rental disputes aims to ease financial burdens, restore family unity, and offer the individuals a fresh start free from debt and judicial rulings. He added that the initiative brings joy to families ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, sending a powerful message of solidarity as individuals reintegrate into society and resume their roles as committed, productive members.

The Dubai Rental Disputes Center, together with its strategic partners, remains committed to championing social responsibility and supporting initiatives that enhance community cohesion. This initiative contributes significantly towards ensuring a humane and inclusive society, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a leader in compassionate governance and fair dispute resolution.



