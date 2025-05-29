The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the Eid Al Adha holiday for the year 1446 Hijri.

All government entities, departments, and institutions across Dubai will observe a public holiday from Arafat Day, 9th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Thursday, 5th June 2025) until 12th Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Sunday, 8th June 2025).

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 9th June 2025.

Entities, departments, and institutions with employees working on shift-based schedules or involved in public services or essential facilities management are exempt from the holidays. These entities can set work schedules for the exempt employees based on their specific operational needs to maintain uninterrupted public service delivery.

In light of this auspicious occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; their brothers, their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE and all its residents.