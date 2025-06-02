As Saudi Arabia prepares for an extended Eid Al-Adha holiday from Thursday, June 5 (Dhul Hijjah 9) through Monday, June 9 (Dhul Hijjah 13), travel activity across the kingdom is witnessing a significant surge.

Citizens and residents alike are seizing the opportunity to explore a variety of destinations, ranging from global cities with deep cultural ties to domestic hotspots rich in natural and spiritual heritage.

According to the latest insights from Wego, a leading travel app and largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), there has been a remarkable shift towards international travel.

A staggering 96.12% of Eid-related travel searches from Saudi users are for international trips, a notable increase from 87.34% during the same period last year. This trend reflects a growing appetite among Saudi travellers for global experiences, buoyed by the extended public holiday and facilitated entry requirements, it said.

Strong Preference for Culturally Linked Destinations

Wego data reveals that countries with longstanding familial and cultural ties to the kingdom continue to dominate search trends. Egypt, India, the UAE, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Bangladesh top the list, highlighting a preference for destinations where travellers can reunite with family and celebrate Eid in a spiritually familiar setting.

European destinations such as Italy, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Georgia, and Russia are also rising in popularity. These countries offer a compelling mix of cooler climates, scenic views, and historical richness. In Asia, Saudi travelers are increasingly drawn to Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Japan, which offer immersive nature escapes, wellness experiences, and family-friendly resorts.

Domestic Travel Retains Its Appeal

While international destinations are gaining prominence, domestic travel continues to play a significant role in Eid plans for Saudi citizens. Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Dammam, and Abha remain among the most searched local destinations. These cities attract visitors with their festive atmospheres, cultural events, and temperate weather—particularly in Abha—along with providing unique spiritual experiences in cities such as Madinah.

Cultural Exploration Drives Destination Choices

Cultural tourism is emerging as a key factor in travel decisions. Cities like Istanbul, Cairo, Jakarta, and Tbilisi are increasingly favored for their rich blend of Islamic heritage sites, historical landmarks, and vibrant local life. According to Wego, these destinations resonate strongly with Saudi travelers seeking authenticity and meaningful cultural engagement during the Eid season.

Simplified Access to Global Travel for Saudi Citizens

The growing preference for international travel is significantly supported by simplified visa policies for Saudi passport holders. Türkiye, Thailand, Georgia, the Philippines, and Malaysia currently offer visa-free access. Meanwhile, other popular destinations provide efficient electronic visa systems, visa waivers (such as the UK's Electronic Travel Authorization), or visa-on-arrival facilities, making it easier than ever for travelers to make spontaneous plans.

