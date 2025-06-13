Bahrain saw an increase in the number of visitors from the GCC and a boost in hotel occupancy rates during the Eid Al Adha holiday, according to a top minister.

This has been possible due to enhanced co-operation with the kingdom’s private sector, said Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi.

In a statement yesterday, she said that the private sector had positively impacted the kingdom, making important contributions to achieving the goals of the Tourism Sector Strategy (2022-2026).

“More tourists have visited Bahrain during these Eid holidays than last year,” said Ms Al Sairafi.

“This is evidenced by the surge in hotel bookings as well.

“This was mostly down to promotional efforts focused on launching innovative packages targeting families in the GCC in co-operation with Gulf Air, as well as hotels, resorts and travel and tourism agencies.

“GCC countries are among the top five key target markets, according to the tourism strategy, and this was clearly reflected in the positive performance indicators.”

The minister said that the current tourist activity in the kingdom reflected the development of tourism infrastructure and diversity of services, in addition to the presence of advanced facilities that fulfil visitor expectations.

She also highlighted the richness of the tourism experience through various events, theatrical performances and entertainment activities that cater to diverse tastes.

Ms Al Sairafi emphasised the importance of integrated efforts between the public and private sectors in supporting the growth of this promising sector.

“Bahrain places increasing importance on the tourism sector as one of its priority areas,” she said.

“This requires the launch of quality initiatives and implementation of projects that enhance the kingdom’s cultural and civilisational assets, contributing to its established position on the regional and international tourism map.

“Current indicators reflect rapid progress toward achieving the goals of the tourism strategy.

“By increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), we can solidify Bahrain’s status as a sustainable tourism destination in the region.

“This is being accomplished through expanding entertainment, hospitality and retail options, offering integrated travel and accommodation packages, and strengthening a sustainable tourism ecosystem.”

According to data from Bahrain’s Open Data Portal, the average length of stay for tourists in hotels for Eid Al Adha 2024 (June 15 to 18) was 2.70 nights.

It also showed that inbound Saudi visitors alone numbered 1,163,552 while an additional 131,055 came from other GCC countries during the above period.

During the period, the average daily spend per visitor was BD69.43.

Last year, accommodation and food service activities recorded an increase of 5.9 per cent, according to the latest Bahrain Economic Report released by the Finance and National Economy Minister.

Strong growth across several key indicators was observed during the year, such as total inbound tourism flows reaching 14.9 million, marking a 19.9pc YoY (year-on-year) increase. This was driven by the rise in same-day visitors which increased by 19.4pc to reach 8.3m and the rise in overnight visitors which increased by 20.7pc to reach 6.6m.

This positively impacted the hotel sector, with overnight stays recording a 16pc YoY growth to a total of 19.2m.

The GDN reported on Saturday that hotels witnessed an increase in bookings from GCC residents, as well as Bahrainis who opted for staycations instead of international getaways.

Hospitality officials said that their facilities were near full capacity, with very limited availability remaining, with majority of guests being from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

Family rooms were the most popular option during the Eid Al Adha holidays, as they include a spacious living room, dining area and a fully equipped kitchen. A variety of special packages were curated to offer guests a cultural and relaxing experience.

