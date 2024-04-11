FAMILIES and friends in Bahrain and across the GCC are opting to spend the Eid Al Fitr holiday at some of Bahrain’s most luxurious hotels instead of splurging on international getaways.

Restaurants and hotels have seen a boom in bookings ahead of the holiday.

“We have witnessed a strong demand from the GCC countries for the Eid holidays,” Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay’s marketing director Eslam Fouad told the GDN.

“So far, we have seen a significant increase comparing it to the same period last year, and the bookings have varied between two to four nights,” he added.

The hotel has lined up an array of exciting packages for guests for Eid Al Fitr.

The ‘Getaway Package’ has been a ‘popular choice’ among guests as it offers 15 per cent off when staying at the hotel for more than two nights.

“Our suite offer also provides a complimentary third night to our guests,” Mr Fouad said, adding that the package was high in demand.

“These offers depend on availability, but so far, we have received quite a high number of bookings for these offers,” he added.

“Our hotel is a destination of its own. Whether you want to have family fun at the Beach Club with arcade games and delicious snacks or enjoy a romantic dinner on the beach, our team meticulously crafts it.”

Hilton Bahrain has also witnessed a large number of GCC guests in time for the holiday.

“This season, we have noticed a big increase in the number of visitors from GCC and other countries, showing that Bahrain is becoming a popular destination,” said Hilton Bahrain’s general manager Tamer Farouk.

“Our family rooms are the most sought-after option, and we are thrilled to be able to provide fully equipped accommodations that cater specifically to travelling families looking to celebrate the joyous occasion,” he added.

Family rooms offer guests a spacious living room, dining area and a fully equipped kitchen, allowing families to enjoy comfort and convenience of a home away from home.

To offer guests a variety of entertainment, the hotel has also set up an enticing ice-cream corner.

“With the weather warming up, it is the perfect opportunity for our guests to indulge in refreshing treats while enjoying the poolside ambiance,” Mr Farouk said, adding that a selection of delectable options of refreshments and delights have been set up to satisfy different tastes.

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence and Spa has also seen a large number of guests from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries and has prepared a variety of exclusive packages for them.

“Every year Eid is quite busy with travellers from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries flying in,” the hotel’s Petr Dubsky said.

According to him, the most popular packages have been ‘rooms combined with spa treatments’ or a ‘combination with a variety of food offers in some of the restaurants’ such as an Italian restaurant Mondo and Asian Bo.Sabi.

“Our Spa and Health Club is ready to welcome guests who are planning to get back into their daily exercise routine and rejuvenate,” he said, adding that the popular Kids Club is also set to welcome the youngest and most important guests.

Throughout Ramadan, the hotel’s team has focused on a range of enhancements across the hotel’s premises to ensure high-quality product is being delivered during the Eid holiday, as well as afterwards.

“We are well prepared with interesting and attractive offerings from accommodation packages and culinary experiences,” said Mr Dubsky.

Bahrain welcomed 5.9 million visitors during the first six months of last year, a 51 per cent increase from the same period in 2022. The total inbound tourism revenues increased during the first half of last year by 48pc, reaching BD924m, up from BD623m in 2022.

Bahrain is aiming to attract more tourist investments and increase the number of hotel rooms by 3,000 between 2024 and 2026. The number of licensed hotels, apartments, tourist restaurants and offices stood at 1,210 in 2023 and the Bahrain Tourism Exhibitions Authority is working to add more by streamlining the licensing procedures.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).