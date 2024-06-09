The Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays for employees of the federal government will be from 9 Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to Saturday, June 15, until 12 Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH, corresponding to Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The work will resume the following day, Wednesday, June 19.

This was stated in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) to all ministries and federal entities.

FAHR said the circular was issued based on the Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays calendar for 2024 in public and private sectors.

On this blessed occasion, the FAHR congratulated the leadership, government and people of the UAE, resident communities as well as Arab and Islamic countries.