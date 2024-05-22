Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al-Wawan Livestock and Animal Feed Trading Company Menawer Al-Wawan has disclosed that the Kuwaiti market will soon receive 800 Naimi sheep from Jordan; indicating this is out of 10,000 sheep expected to enter the country before Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Wawan said the sheep will enter the country through Abdally border for the first time since 1990. He pointed out that the Kuwaiti market often suffer from sheep shortage, especially during Eid Al-Adha — the animal sacrifice season; hence, the need for alternatives. He added the company tried to import sheep from Jordan through Saudi Arabia, but the road is currently blocked.

He confirmed an agreement has been reached to transport the sheep to Kuwait through Iraq, particularly Abdally border. He praised the assistance provided by Kuwait General Administration of Customs (KGAC) and Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) in this regard.

He went on to say that sheep will be imported from Turkiye and Syria as well; in order to guarantee ample supply in the local market which, in turn, will reduce prices by at least 15 percent. About the decision of the Australian agriculture affairs minister to suspend the export of sheep, Al-Wawan said his company does not import Australian sheep. He added his company imported 1,000 sheep from Somalia and 3,000 more are expected to reach the Kuwaiti market soon.

