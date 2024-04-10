Thousands of worshippers performed Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning.

A large numbers of worshippers converged at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah to offer prayers in an atmosphere of great spirituality on the joyful occasion.

Imam Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hudhaifi, in his Eid sermon, expounded upon the virtues of Eid Al Fitr and the core tenets of Islam. He emphasised the importance of piety, and extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim community.

Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and his deputy Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz performed the Eid prayer with the worshippers.

Thousands of Muslims filled the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the joyous prayer marking the end of Ramadan. The prayer was led by Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid.

In his Eid sermon, Sheikh Humaid commended the dedication of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the millions who visit the Holy Mosques every year, describing the Kingdom as a land blessed with peace, faith, and prosperity.

In the celebratory atmosphere, Sheikh Humaid conveyed a powerful message of unity and social connection. He urged Muslims to use Eid Al Fitr as an opportunity to strengthen bonds with each other, and emphasised the importance of spreading peace and good wishes, fostering reconciliation, and practising forgiveness.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud performed prayers at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Joining the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in prayer were several princes and senior officials who took the opportunity to convey their congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the joyous occasion of Eid.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed prayers with worshippers at the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

