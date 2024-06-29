Doha: Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced its latest partnership with talabat offering members more opportunities to collect and spend Avios.

Privilege Club members in Qatar can avail this option on talabat orders through purchases using payment cards linked to their membership account through the platform’s Card-Linked Offers feature. Members will be able to collect one Avios for every QR4 spent on talabat purchases, with a minimum spend of QR200.

Partnering with talabat offers Privilege Club members in Qatar increased flexibility to utilise Avios for lifestyle products and services.

This diversifies their opportunities to collect Avios as well as elevating their spends on flights, hotels, car rentals, and talabat orders, or while shopping and dining at 800+ locations included in the Card-Linked Offers platform.

Qatar Airways Loyalty Senior Vice President, Thomas Raju Vadakedath, said: “We are excited to bring yet another new avenue for our members to collect and spend Avios in Qatar.

This partnership with talabat is a testament to our commitment to enhance the use of Privilege Club Avios in members’ everyday experiences. We look forward to seeing our members benefit from this new partnership.”

talabat Qatar Managing Director, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, said: “We are honoured to partner with Qatar Airways and introduce the opportunity for Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios with talabat orders over QR200. This strategic alliance enhances the experience for Privilege Club members and strengthens the relationship between talabat and Qatar Airways.”

The Card-Linked Offers platform, launched in 2023, integrated Avios in members’ everyday spends. Visa credit cardholders – including cards registered in Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay – are able to link their cards to their Privilege Club accounts.

This enables them to collect and spend Avios on everyday purchases at a wide range of retail and lifestyle partners.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

