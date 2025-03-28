DOHA: Qatar continues to experience strong demand for the outbound tourism during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays as travel agencies remark a “significant increase” in travel bookings this year, compared to 2024.

The Peninsula spoke to a few leisure analysts to explore the common destinations opted for by residents and citizens this Eid. “London emerged as the most requested destination, followed by Paris, Courchevel, and Cannes, reflecting a strong preference for luxury travel. Additionally, Switzerland, Thailand, and Bali saw high demand, catering to both adventure seekers and leisure travellers,” said Ahmed Atta, Sales Manager at Victoria Travels.

He highlighted that regional destinations including Turkiye and Egypt remained popular, benefiting from their affordability and cultural appeal. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Moscow gained traction among travellers looking for new experiences.

The recent introduction of online visa applications for Qataris travelling to the USA has also led to a rise in bookings for American cities.

Atta emphasised that several factors influenced travel demand this Eid including eased visa regulations, where new online visa for the USA has made travel more accessible, encouraging more Qatari travellers to explore American destinations.

The second factor is that more travellers booked their trips in advance this year, taking advantage of exclusive Eid offers and discounts, she indicated. The third factor includes increased airline capacity, expanded routes, and seat availability, leading to competitive pricing and greater flexibility for travellers.

Atta also noted that while some travellers opted for high-end luxury experiences in Europe, others chose budget-friendly alternatives such as Turkiye, Egypt, and Thailand.

“We have observed a shift in consumer behaviour towards personalised and premium travel experiences. Many travellers now prioritise comfort, exclusivity, and seamless travel arrangements. Luxury private stays, curated experiences, and all-inclusive packages have become more popular than standard group tours,” he said.

Market experts state that last-minute bookings have surged, particularly for destinations with easy visa processes like Turkiye, Egypt, and Thailand. This has led travel companies to adapt by offering flexible booking options and tailored travel solutions.

“The strong demand this Eid reaffirms the growing appetite for travel among Qataris, and we anticipate continued momentum throughout the summer,” Atta added.

Lourdes Dolor, Marketing Manager at Darwish Travel said, “This Eid, our customers plan to travel to a mix of regional getaways and long-haul holidays. Short-haul destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Bahrain, and Istanbul are the most popular, as many travellers prefer quick trips that fit within the holiday period. These cities attract travellers due to the easy flight access, convenience, and variety of experiences.”

In terms of longer vacations, Paris and Geneva are among the most booked in Europe, while London, Hong Kong, and Phuket are also top choices, she said.

According to the travel expert, there is also a growing interest in unique cultural experiences for the upcoming Eid.

“South Korea gains attention this year, as its cherry blossom season coincide with Eid, making it an exciting option for travellers looking for something different. Similarly, Uzbekistan attracts visitors seeking a blend of history, culture, and scenic landscapes,” Dolor said.

