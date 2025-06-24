Virgin Australia's scheduled services to Doha, which are operated by Qatar Airways, are expected to operate on Tuesday with delays following the reopening of Qatar airspace, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

"With over 25,000 impacted passengers currently in Doha, the immediate priority is clearing the significant backlog of those passengers and flying them to their final destination," the spokesperson said.

