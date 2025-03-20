Emirates anticipates busy weekends ahead of and during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, with heavy traveller volumes departing from and arriving in Dubai.

The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 will be on 28th and 29th March, and on 5th and 6th April, with more than 80,000 daily customers making their way abroad for their spring break holidays.

With expected traffic congestion around Terminal 3 entrances, Emirates urged customers departing from Dubai to build in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays.

Passengers should arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before their flight and take note of their boarding times to ensure they reach the departure gate on time without delay.