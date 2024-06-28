Doha: Qatar Museums announces a vibrant lineup of activities and events in store for the month of July, featuring summer camps, arts and crafts workshops, museum tours, storytelling sessions, and a Family Day!



The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

• Summer Camp: Wealth of Qatar (for ages 8 to 10)

July 1 to 3, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This workshop is a collaborative art project inspired by the culture of Qatar. Participants will learn about traditional Qatari beliefs, culture, and pearl diving, and then work together to create a large-scale mural that reflects their collective understanding and interpretation of Qatari culture.

• Workshop: Design for Games (for ages 11 to 18)

7 & 9 July 2024 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

This two-day workshop promises to teach participants the secrets of digital design and the magic behind bringing your game concept to life. No prior experience needed! The workshop is free, but slots are limited.

• Tour: AI Centre Open Door

11 July 2024 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Ignite your imagination while exploring the National Museum of Qatar’s projects, or work on your own in the computer lab. Explore the AI Centre's achievements of past participants, spark your creativity and register for future events. Free to attend, registration required.

• Workshop: Chatbot (for ages 12 to 18)

18 & 25 July 2024 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Want to design and build your own chatbots? This workshop will teach you the basics using Botpress, with hands-on activities and fun challenges! There will be two sessions: 18 July for ages 12 to 15 and 25 July for ages 15 to 18. The workshop is free, but slots are limited.



Qatar Museums' Archeology & Heritage Dept summer camps at Fahd Bin Ali Palace

• Summer Camp: Artefacts Workshop (for kids)

8 July 2024 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

What happens to objects discovered after a dig? Help archaeologists sort pottery according to its shape, size, material, color and wear patterns and discover what the objects are used for! The workshop is free, but slots are limited. Please bring a filled, reusable water bottle.

• Summer Camp: Artefacts Workshop (for adults)

10 July 2024 | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Learn about different types of artifacts and eco facts, and help archaeologists sort pottery according to their typology. You will learn how to draw and interpret pottery from archaeological excavations in Qatar, and how this knowledge is used to learn more about people lived in this country. The workshop is free, but slots are limited. Please bring a filled, reusable water bottle.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

• Beyond the Frame: Youth Animation Workshop

1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13 July 2024 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

The workshop provides a hands-on introduction to the techniques involved in creating stop motion animated films. Participants will engage in theoretical discussions, practical exercises, and screenings of short stop-motion animated films to gain a deeper appreciation of storytelling and animation.

• Workshop: Let’s Make Books & Stories

15 & 17 July 2024 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

This program combines stories and handcrafted arts, in which children perform a set of interconnected activities (writing a story, making a book cover, learning about the artistic atmosphere of Mathaf).



Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

• Story Time at MIA Library

1 July 2024 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

by Bill Scollon.The Good DinosaurBring your children along to this story time session at the Museum of Islamic Art. Come and join in this family bonding story session to read

Free to attend, registration required.

• Workshop: An Artist’s Adventure (for ages 5 to 7)

6 July 2024 | 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

An introductory workshop for children all about the world of art. The workshop will begin with a story time focussed on the world of art. Together, the workshop lead and young participants will explore this creative, colourful world, followed by an activity. Throughout said activity, participating children will be able to explore different craft mediums to expand on the things they learned in the story time, fortifying their knowledge of the art world. Workshop will be led by Kaltham Al Thani.

Free to attend, registration required. Registration closes four days before the start date. Register early to avoid disappointment.

• Family Day Activity: Wood

13 July 2024 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Join us for a monthly Family Day, taking place at MIA Atrium. For July's Family Day, join us to learn more about the uses and types of wood. Free to attend, no registration required.

• Workshop: Watercolour Painting

20 July 2024 | 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Learn how to paint with watercolours. Watercolour painting may be hard to master, but with the right techniques, you can learn how to create beautiful artworks. In this workshop, you will learn how to paint with watercolours through wet and dry painting techniques. Workshop will be led by Noor Qussini.

Free to attend, registration required. Registration closes four days before the start date. Register early to avoid disappointment.

• Workshop: Creative Work by Arabic Calligraphy

24 July 2024 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

A workshop inspired by the Arabic calligraphy that resides in MIA galleries. Explore the beauty of calligraphy by making your fine art piece. You can choose a text from the Museum collections and write it on glossy ornament paper. The workshop will provide the required materials. Workshop will be led by Hussein Ammar Ahmad.

Free to attend, registration required. Registration closes four days before the start date. Register early to avoid disappointment.

Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar

• Summer Camp: Explore Health, Wellness, and the Environment (for ages 8 to 11)

30 June, 1 July & 2 July 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Help your children thrive in an engaging and interactive environment at this year's summer camp. At the Dadu Camp, an extraordinary experience that seamlessly blends learning with fun is crafted, all while nurturing your child’s cultural awareness and heritage.

Summer Camp will take place in the 7th floor conference room at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. This event is ticketed. QR250 per child.

As the leading cultural institution in Qatar, Qatar Museums continues to enrich the cultural scene of the nation by offering diverse and engaging experiences for residents and visitors.



