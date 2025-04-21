Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), a leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for executive and mil/gov aviation, has confirmed Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for a direct current (DC) variant of the Plane Simple® Ka-band tail mount terminal for Gulfstream G280 aircraft types. This represents the first time a Plane Simple antenna has received regulatory approval for a terminal powered by direct current flow rather than alternating current (AC). The DC option supports the distribution of high-speed broadband, powered by the Viasat Jet ConneX service, to passengers and crew traveling on the agile, super midsized jet.

The STC was achieved in partnership with Gulfstream and Jet Aviation, with the antenna installed by Jet Aviation at its maintenance center in Basel, Switzerland. The Plane Simple Ka-band aftermarket solution is now available for installation through authorized Gulfstream and Jet Aviation Service Centers worldwide.

The G280 owner, a large German automotive supplier, will use the DC Plane Simple Ka-band antenna to maximize uninterrupted global connectivity coverage. With the antenna supporting digitally heavy applications, including video streaming, live TV, video calls, file transfers, gaming, and virtual private networks, passengers can be assured of remaining productive in flight. The DC variant connects immediately with existing Viasat GX satellites and future next-generation GX satellites, which, on deployment, will transmit dual polarity signals, more than doubling the amount of data being transmitted and received. The customer will also have access to the added value delivered by the Gogo ecosystem, which provides industry-leading, genuinely global customer support, tailored training, and unparalleled cybersecurity services.

“The latest STC in our growing portfolio showcases our commitment to delivering a portfolio of products that enables every type of business aircraft operator to access our connectivity services. We can modify our products to integrate with the varying requirements and configurations of in-service airframes while simultaneously equipping a connectivity system purpose-built to maintain pace with the changing connectivity landscape. We are determined to make our connectivity options available to every owner that seeks high-speed broadband, and this STC confirms we are on track to meet the diverse missions of our business aviation, military, and government customers,” says Dave Falberg, Gogo, Senior Vice President Sales, EMEA.

The advanced technology hardware has been developed in partnership with QEST, a worldwide provider of innovative aeronautical antennas. The singular design of the Plane Simple terminal consists of just two line replaceable units, a modem unit, and the tail-mount antenna. This minimizes installation times, reduces maintenance fees, and, located in the unpressurized part of the fuselage, frees up valuable cabin space.

Gogo provides cabin connectivity service plans on both in-production and in-service legacy aircraft for the Gulfstream Connectivity Service program.

