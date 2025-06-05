Jazeera Airways today started its direct service between Kuwait and Budapest, Hungary.

The twice-weekly flights mark the first non-stop air connection between the two countries, opening up exciting opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, and András Szabó, Ambassador of Hungary to Kuwait, were onboard the inaugural flight, which featured a celebratory send-off for all passengers and included a unique souvenir boarding pass presented to the first passenger checked in.

The new route, welcomed by Budapest Airport and supported by Visit Hungary, offers travellers from Kuwait easy access to one of Europe’s most charming capitals, rich in history, architecture, and thermal spas.

