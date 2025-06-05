Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has launched its inaugural flight between Abu Dhabi and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Starting from June 3 with a frequency of three weekly flights, the new route underscores the airline’s continued commitment to enhancing connectivity between the UAE Central Asia.

The flights will be operated on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

“We are pleased to inaugurate our non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Almaty, a route that underscores our commitment to expanding affordable travel options across key international destinations directly from the UAE capital,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

“This launch offers passengers the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of one of Central Asia’s most vibrant cities, while also providing travellers from Kazakhstan with seamless access to the dynamic capital of the UAE.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: " The launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s direct service to Almaty marks a valuable addition to our growing network at Zayed International Airport. This new connection enhances travel options for our passengers and reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key global hub. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this route will have in promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration between the UAE and Kazakhstan.”

This new route further strengthens Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s expanding network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value-driven connectivity across key global markets.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).