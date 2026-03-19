Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has handed over the contract for the proposed Zariagi International Airport to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Gamji Nigeria Limited.

The brief ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Government House in Lokoja, with key stakeholders and international partners in attendance.

Governor Ododo described the airport as a “legacy initiative” that reflects his administration’s commitment to economic transformation and improved regional connectivity.

He noted that the contractors emerged after a rigorous procurement process and assured them of the state government’s full support in delivering a world-class aviation facility.

According to him, the proposed airport will serve as a strategic alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, helping to ease congestion while improving access for travelers and investors.

He added that Kogi’s strategic location linking northern and southern Nigeria and connecting major commercial hubs positions the state as an ideal location for world class aviation facility.

Governor Ododo emphasised that the project would unlock vast economic opportunities in solid minerals, agriculture, and trade, while also generating employment for residents across the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Victor Atuluku, disclosed that the airport project underwent extensive planning and design phases within the 2025 fiscal year.

He explained that the development would cover major components, including landside infrastructure, the terminal building, and airside facilities.

He further revealed that CCECC would handle the core technical aspects of the airport, including the terminal building and runway systems, while Gamji Nigeria Limited would oversee perimeter fencing.

Atuluku noted that the airport would feature a 3.6-kilometre runway capable of accommodating large aircraft, including heavy cargo planes, and would sit on approximately 4,000 hectares of land with provisions for future expansion.

“The facility is also expected to support cargo operations with dedicated warehouses and a cargo terminal, positioning Kogi as a regional logistics hub, with projected passenger traffic of about 250,000 annually.”

In their separate remarks, representatives of the contracting firms pledged to deliver the project in line with international best practices.

A representative of CCECC, Jun Don Pin, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and assured of timely and quality project delivery, while Salau Mutalib of Gamji International commended the state government’s vision and pledged strict adherence to stipulated standards in carrying out the project.

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