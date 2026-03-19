Africa, long an aviation underdog, is set to become one of the fastest-growing air travel markets over the next two decades, even as it remains small in absolute terms, according to new long-term projections by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Global air passenger demand is forecast to more than double by 2050, rising from about nine trillion revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) in 2024 to 20.8 trillion under IATA’s central scenario, representing an average annual growth rate of 3.1 percent.

Africa and Asia-Pacific will lead that expansion, with growth rates of 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent respectively. This compares with slower growth in mature markets such as Europe (2.5 percent) and North America (2.8 percent).

IATA expects emerging markets to drive future aviation growth, reflecting population dynamics, economic expansion and market maturity.

In Africa, intra-continental routes will grow fastest, at about 4.9 percent annually. Traffic between Africa and Asia-Pacific is forecast to expand at 4.5 percent, while Africa–North America routes will grow at 3.8 percent.

The projections are based on a global economic model incorporating variables such as population growth, employment, flight frequencies, aircraft capacity and macroeconomic indicators.

Real GDP per capita – adjusted for purchasing power parity – is identified as the single most important driver of long-term air travel demand, according to IATA.

Model logicThe model draws on more than 500,000 observations across about 41,000 country pairs between 2011 and 2024, with an accuracy rate of roughly 98 percent at the global level.

IATA presents three scenarios – high, mid and low growth – based on varying assumptions around economic expansion, population trends, fuel prices, aviation capacity and the energy transition.

Under the high-growth scenario, demand will reach 21.9 trillion RPKs by 2050, while under the low-growth scenario, it will rise to 19.5 trillion RPKs.

While demand remains robust, supply-side constraints, notably airport infrastructure and air transport capacity, will shape actual outcomes. The model incorporates these limits to avoid overstating growth.

In Africa, persistent infrastructure gaps and regulatory fragmentation could slow the pace at which projected demand materialises.

Capacity constraintsThe report calls for policy frameworks that support infrastructure development, market access, regulatory harmonisation and cleaner energy adoption.

Globally, aviation will continue expanding in absolute terms, even as growth moderates. Annual passenger growth slowed from 6.1 percent between 1972 and 1998 to 4.5 percent between 1998 and 2024. The projected 3.1 percent growth through 2050 reflects market maturation rather than weakening demand.

IATA also notes a structural break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with global traffic unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic trajectory over the long term.

In a low-growth scenario, a more uneven energy transition could raise costs, slow economic expansion and tighten capacity, further constraining demand.

For Africa, growth will be driven by economic and demographic trends, particularly intra-regional travel and links with high-growth markets. But translating demand into traffic will depend on investment, regulatory coordination and broader sector development.

With the continent starting from a relatively low base, IATA’s projections suggest that Africa’s share of global aviation could gradually expand over time, even as total global demand continues to grow significantly.

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