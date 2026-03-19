Leading Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has marked another major milestone by simultaneously relaunching flights to six Indian cities from Kuwait via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Project Vande Bharat during these challenging times.

With Jazeera Airways being the only airline operating from Kuwait, this service represents the first travel connection between the two countries since regional airspace closures and the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport.

Commenting on the relaunch of flights, Paramita Tripathi, Ambassador of India to Kuwait said: "On behalf of the Embassy of India and the Indian community in Kuwait, I express appreciation to Jazeera Airways for operating the special flights from Al Qaisumah Airport to India."

She also commended the DGCA and the Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation in Delhi for supporting and approving this unique arrangement.

"The temporary closure of Kuwait airspace since February 28 had resulted in much difficulties for our nationals some of who needed to travel out of Kuwait. The prompt, proactive and professional response and action on the part of Jazeera Airways is commendable," noted Tripathi.

"I hope that the situation in Kuwait and the region will improve towards normalcy soon and the uncertainty and difficulties being faced by the people, including the Indian community in Kuwait, would come to an end," she added.

The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) Kuwait also lauded Jazeera Airways’ efforts to serve the Indian community and connect them from Kuwait to India and back during this difficult time.

Jazeera Airways Group CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: “Given the enormous Indian diaspora in Kuwait and thousands of nationals waiting to reunite with their families and loved ones, there was a strong demand to restore connectivity to India."

"Today, Jazeera Airways is pleased to announce the launch of 'Project Vande Bharat' , reconnecting Kuwait with the six Indian cities we served prior to the suspension of operations," he stated while commending the Indian Embassy for their support.

Passengers will travel overland from Kuwait to Qaisumah on buses specially assigned for these trips. From Qaisumah, they will board outbound flights to their respective destinations. Incoming flights will also follow the same route, explained Pasupathi.

Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network of destinations accessible from Kuwait. These include Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Istanbul, Colombo and Al Ain, ensuring essential travel links remain available during the current operational environment, he added.

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