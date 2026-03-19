Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced the addition of Paris and Manila to its temporary commercial network operated via King Fahd International Airport, until March 28, bringing the total number of destinations to 10 international destinations.

The airline stated that the current destinations within its temporary network also include London Heathrow, Mumbai, Bangkok, Frankfurt, Nairobi, Cairo, Casablanca and Chennai.

It highlighted that this expansion comes as part of its efforts to ensure the continuity of air connectivity for the Kingdom in light of the temporary closure of airspace, affirming its continued operation of flights via Dammam to meet passengers’ needs during this exceptional period.

It indicated that it will provide land transport for passengers between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam for confirmed bookings, in addition to assisting with the issuance of transit visas through Saudi Arabia for passengers using this service, while passengers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must obtain valid entry visas independently.

Gulf Air urged passengers to ensure they have confirmed bookings before proceeding to the departure airport, confirming that bookings are available through its official channels, including its website, mobile application and authorised travel agents.

The national carrier confirmed the continued suspension of its flights to and from Bahrain International Airport until a notice is issued by the competent authorities regarding the reopening of the airspace, stressing its ongoing operational efforts to overcome current challenges and ensure the provision of its services in accordance with the highest safety standards.

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