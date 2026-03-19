SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has announced a strategic collaboration with Arcube, a UK-based travel-technology company, to launch eSIM and e-Visa services, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to enhancing passengers experience beyond the flight.

The newly launched services are integrated into SalamAir’s digital booking platforms, enabling passengers to manage essential travel needs in one place, from connectivity to travel documentation, before, during and after their journey.

The new ancillary partnership between SalamAir and Arcube will support SalamAir’s delivery of timely and personalized modern retailing for its passengers.

The new eSIM service will enable SalamAir passengers to activate mobile data instantly upon arrival without the need for a physical SIM card, providing access to 5,000+ data packages across more than 213 countries and territories.

This will help SalamAir passengers avoid roaming charges and installing physical SIM cards upon arrival, when travelling to SalamAir’s destinations.

With a choice of flexible data packages, travelers can connect within minutes of landing, providing certainty of local connectivity while abroad.

The service is designed to support both leisure and business travelers, ensuring reliable coverage across a wide range of destinations.

Additionally, the e-Visa service provided by Arcube supports application and processing for up to 198 nationalities, including all major destinations on the SalamAir network.

The platform offers an AI-enabled guided application process with real-time status tracking, providing travelers with greater visibility and confidence throughout the visa journey.

A dynamic rules engine maps visa requirements by nationality and destination, giving transparency on eligibility and clear guidance to enhance convenience, affordability, documentation, and pricing at every stage.

Underpinning both services is Arcube’s technology platform, which is specifically designed to optimise reliability, accuracy and passenger experience.

Smart network eSIM selection ensures connectivity is matched to destination requirements, while automation and intelligent processing within the e-Visa platform help reduce manual input and improve application accuracy.

Commenting on the launch, Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at SalamAir, said: “At SalamAir, we continue to look beyond the flight to deliver greater value across the entire travel journey. The introduction of our eSIM and e-Visa services is in line with removing common travel challenges for our passengers. Through our partnership with Arcube, we are expanding our offering with practical, easy-to-use solutions that support smarter travel choices and embrace our ‘Travel Your Way’ proposition.”

Prithveesh Reddy, CEO of Arcube, added: “Arcube is proud to be an official ancillary partner for SalamAir, one of the fastest growing airlines in the region. Through a seamless eSIM and e-Visa integration, we are helping SalamAir to boost ancillary revenue while delivering a more personalised, frictionless experience for their passengers. For SalamAir, we are also set to roll out a comprehensive suite of ancillary products as we progress the partnership, transforming the digital retail experience for passengers while driving significant revenue growth.”

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