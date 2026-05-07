Bahrain is set to cement its status as a premier global aviation hub following the announcement of a groundbreaking strategic joint venture between national carrier Gulf Air and the world’s first premium leisure airline, beOnd.

The partnership was formalised yesterday during a signing ceremony held at the Bahrain National Theatre, attended by Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi, and other senior government and industry officials.

The collaboration, set to commence operations in December, pairs Gulf Air’s 76-year network powerhouse with beOnd’s specialised, all-business-class model.

Under the agreement, beOnd – which holds a Bahrain-based Air Operator Certificate – will provide a unique, ‘private-jet-style’ experience, while Gulf Air will leverage its expansive network of 6.4 million annual passengers to integrate this ultra-premium segment into its service offerings.

“This partnership represents a model of how both airlines can collaborate to unlock high value and deliver tangible economic benefits for both carriers, as well as Bahrain,” Dr Shaikh Abdulla said.

He emphasised that the initiative is fully aligned with the nation’s broader economic vision to expand connectivity to 100 destinations by 2030.

Gulf Air chief executive officer Martin Gauss highlighted the significance of the venture, noting, “Gulf Air has spent 76 years earning trust, but today we are taking a step into a segment we have never entered. We are positioning Bahrain as a premium hub for the world’s most discerning travellers. This is not just an opening for aviation; it is about ecosystems that nurture innovation.”

For his part, beOnd CEO and chairman Tero Taskila lauded the kingdom’s forward-thinking aviation strategy.

“Through our partnership with Gulf Air, beOnd is proud to play a part in that future – bringing a differentiated, all-premium leisure experience to Bahrain and connecting the kingdom to the travellers it deserves,” he said.

The collaboration features a robust code-sharing agreement, enabling passengers to book seamless, end-to-end travel across both airlines.

Officials expect to transport between 2,000 and 4,000 premium passengers in 2026, with projections climbing to tens of thousands annually by 2030.

For travellers, the venture promises a dual-pronged luxury experience: Gulf Air’s signature Falcon Gold service – which the airline is set to further enhance through a new strategy to be revealed next month – and beOnd’s boutique, all-flatbed cabin configuration.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla hailed the move as a demonstration of ‘national vision, commercial strategy, and regulatory support’ working in tandem to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a world-class gateway connecting the region to the world.

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